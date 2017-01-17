37392
37404

Canada  

Town devastated by fires

- | Story: 186208

Police have taken one person into custody after the local school, town hall and police station all caught fire in a small community on Newfoundland's south coast.

RCMP Cpl. Trevor O'Keefe said calls started coming in at about 4:40 a.m. local time Tuesday that the town hall for Milltown-Head of Bay d'Espoir was on fire.

A short time later, callers said the local school and RCMP station were also on fire.

"I'm not sure of the damages, but from what I can see the school is bad," he said. "It looks deliberate."

O'Keefe said preliminary findings suggest the fires may have been set and police have someone in custody, but offered no further details.

Deputy Mayor Clarence Kelly said people in the community are in shock, adding that the school appeared to be destroyed.

Melita Kearley, who lives on a hilltop overlooking the bay, said she was awakened at about 5:30 a.m. by her daughter, who called to tell her to get up and look out at the kindergarten to Grade 12 school burning down the hill.

She says she went to her window and saw flames and thick smoke blanketing the area below.

"Oh my God, the smoke was just going in over the hill and the school looked like it was completely burning to the ground," she said, adding that it appears part of the school was saved.

"I got up and looked out and everything was all ablaze."

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
37912
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38033


How to wash a car with a baby

How to wash a car with a baby

Must Watch
No, he didn’t actually wash a car with a baby. They don’t soak up water as well a sponge does.
TheTango-DailyDose-0116201734SLIDER
Daily Dose – January 17, 2017
Daily Dose
Take a bite out of crime with today’s Daily Dose!
TheTango-DailyDose-0116201744
Daily Dose – January 17, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Today’s Daily Dose is brought to you by bacon. Wonderful...
katy_perry_throws_orlando_bloom_a_surprise_40th_birthday_party.jpg
Katy Perry throws Orlando Bloom a surprise 40th birthday party
Music
Katy Perry surprised boyfriend Orlando Bloom with a huge party to...
Screen Shot 2017-01-16 at 1.26.13 PM
Monday Sports Gifs – January 16, 2017
Galleries
Here we go again! The best of the week that was in sports!

37345
36358