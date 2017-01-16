Confusion to mayhem

Warning: video contains graphic footage.

Video has surfaced from a music festival shooting in a popular Mexico resort area that shows many people had no idea that others were being killed only a few metres away.

The video shows initial confusion, then panicked festival goers flee as they realize the danger.

Meanwhile, the Toronto nightclub industry is mourning the death of a longtime employee who was killed during the attack.

Kirk Wilson, believed to be a security guard, was killed in the shooting Monday at about 2:30 a.m. in a shooting at the Blue Parrot nightclub during the 10-day BPM electronic music festival.

Wilson and another Canadian were killed and two more Canadians were injured in the attack that left at least four people dead.

“Kirk Wilson was a longtime employee and great friend of INK Entertainment,” the company told Castanet in an email.

Many people on social media have identified Wilson as a Hamilton native.

INK Entertainment holds many properties in Toronto including the popular Cabana Pool bar, Union, Cube, Tattoo Rock Parlour The Guvernment, Spice Route, Dragonfly Nightclub to mention a few.

“Our team is overcome with grief over this terrible tragedy and would like to express our sincerest condolences to his family and friends for their loss,” a spokesperson for the company said.

“Kirk will be missed by the entire INK team.”

There is no further details about the other Canadian killed during the shooting.

A Mexican official says a lone gunman tried to enter the nightclub but was denied access for having a gun on him. He then began to exchange fire with another person inside.

At least 12 people were injured in the attack that involved "a lone shooter.”

A Toronto man posted on Facebook saying he was safe and was there during the shooting.



“I was less than five feet away from the first two people getting shot and don’t know how I am alive after everyone around me died or got shot,” said Matty Tsoumaris on Facebook. “The girl beside me that got shot I hope your leg recovers and thank u to Charles Lewis for helping me get to safety.”

“A sad day for so many people from around the world."