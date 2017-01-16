37392

Canada  

Senior kills fellow senior

- | Story: 186147

A Toronto senior who used his cane to kill a fellow long-term care home resident more than three years ago has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years.

Peter Brooks, 76, was found guilty last month of second-degree murder in the death of 72-year-old Jocelyn Dickson.

He was also charged with the attempted murder of another fellow resident, 91-year-old Lourdes Missier, but was found not guilty on that charge.

Brooks testified that a spirit in a dream had told him to "beat the crap" out of the two women and insisted he didn't actually intend to harm anyone.

His trial heard that late one night in March 2013, Brooks used his cane to attack Dickson and Missier in their beds at the Wexford Residence in Toronto's east end.

Brooks' defence lawyer had urged jurors to find the elderly man not criminally responsible due to a mental disorder, arguing that Brooks has dementia and was unable to appreciate the nature of his actions.

But the Crown argued Brooks was not delusional and knew his actions were not only legally wrong, but morally wrong as well. (CP24)

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36599
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
38033
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37780


TheTango-BestOfSeven-0116201727

Best of Seven – Oreo dishes

Galleries
Oreos are the BEST. The perfect cookie and cream treat thatll always put a smile on your face. While theres nothing wrong...
carrie_fisher_will_not_be_digitally_recreated_for_star_wars_films.jpg
Carrie Fisher will not be digitally recreated for Star Wars films
Showbiz
Carrie Fisher will not be digitally recreated for future Star...
Snow Kiting is the coolest sport you’ve never heard of
Snow Kiting is the coolest sport you’ve never heard of
Must Watch
Damien Leroy got his start kiteboarding on water. Now, he’s...
Backyard hockey rink with LED’s in the ice
Backyard hockey rink with LED’s in the ice
Must Watch
Although a lot of work went into making this, the end result will...
TheTango-DailyDose-0110201766
Daily Dose – January 16, 2016
Daily Dose
Cookies. Oh, and other fun pictures too.

37351