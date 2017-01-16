37392

Joe Oliver loses bid

Former finance minister Joe Oliver has lost his bid to become a Progressive Conservative candidate in the next Ontario election.

Oliver was one of several former Conservative MPs who were defeated in 2015 and have been trying to secure provincial nominations.

The former MP for Eglinton-Lawrence was vying to become the PC candidate for York Centre, ahead of the June 2018 Ontario election, but was defeated Sunday by lawyer Roman Baber.

Another former Tory MP, and current president of the Ontario PC Party, Rick Dykstra, also failed to secure a nomination in the riding of Niagara West-Glanbrook, losing to a 19 year old who also won the riding in a byelection in November.

Ex-MP Bob Dechert recently withdrew from his bid to be the Mississauga Erin-Mills candidate, complaining to the Toronto Sun about the nomination process.

But some former Conservative MPs have been successful in becoming PC candidates — both Paul Calandra and Daryl Kramp won their nomination battles.

