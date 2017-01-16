37392
Canada  

Canadians killed in Mexico

Two Canadians are among five people killed today in a shooting attack at an electronic music festival in Mexico's Caribbean coast resort of Playa del Carmen.

The attorney general of Quintana Roo state said that several of the dead appear to have been part of the security detail at the 10-day BPM electronic music festival.

Miguel Angel Pech said the shooting occurred about 2:30 a.m. at the Blue Parrot nightclub, one of the BPM Festival's venues in Playa del Carmen, just south of Cancun.

Pech said a lone gunman apparently entered the nightclub and began to exchange fire with another person inside. Festival security personnel tried to stop the shooting and came under fire.

Pech said it was not any kind of terrorist attack.

