Canada  

Advil found in ice cream

Niagara regional police are advising residents to be alert after discovering Advil capsules in a container of ice cream.

Police say they got wind of the issue on Saturday after being called to a home in St. Catharines, Ont.

They say a resident opened a sealed container of Iceberg French Vanilla ice cream and began serving it to family members before discovering about eight pills in the container.

Police later identified the pills as Advil brand ibuprofen gel capsules.

No one ingested the pills found inside the ice cream.

Police say they are investigating the incident.

