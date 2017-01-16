'Buy Quebecois' says PQ

37392
The leader of the Parti Quebecois says he would quickly adopt a "Buy Quebecois Act" if he were to become premier.

Jean-Francois Lisee says the act would be inspired by the idea of a Buy American law in the United States and would stimulate Quebec's economy by encouraging the purchase of local products.

He made the proposal during a speech at the party's national council meeting in Quebec City.

Later Sunday afternoon Lisee told reporters he doesn't believe prioritizing local purchases would conflict with free trade agreements.

His vision, laid out in a 75-page platform proposal rolled out Saturday, states that a PQ government would favour Quebec-made products, particularly when it comes to public bids.

The proposals in the document will be debated and amended if needed in the coming months before being adopted as the party's official program in September.

In a 40-minute closing speech dedicated exclusively to economic nationalism, Lisee said the province would favour "a Quebecois buying policy, of Quebecois content, wherever possible."

He also promised to be a strong leader willing to "show some muscle" in his dealings with both Ottawa and the United States if he manages to unseat the governing Liberals in the next election.

"(The United States) in the last years – and this is accelerating – is more affirmative in defending its interests, and if we stay with our arms crossed, it's us who will suffer," Lisee said when asked if a rising U.S. protectionist sentiment threatens Quebec exports.

