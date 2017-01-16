Teen girl found

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE: 8:10 a.m.

Police say that a 15-year-old, Alyssa Langille has been found safe.

The Amber alert was issued early Monday.

Police said witnesses had reported seeing two men force the girl into a grey Honda Odyssey minivan early Sunday afternoon and then drive off.

Const. Bancroft Wright says the girl is alive, but he isn't sure about her condition.

Police have issued an Amber Alert for a teenage girl they say was abducted Sunday afternoon in Mississauga, Ont.

The victim is identified as Alyssa Langille, 15.

Peel Regional police say a witness reported seeing two men force the girl into a mini-van early Sunday afternoon and then drive off.

Langille is described as white, 5 feet 2 inches tall, with shoulder length blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was wearing a grey sweater, grey sweatpants, and black and red "Air Jordan" running shoes.

One suspect is described as South Asian, about 24 years old, 6-feet-2 inches tall with a thin build.

He was wearing an orange coloured turban, grey sweater with cut off sleeves and a green shirt underneath

The second suspect is described only as a South Asian male with black hair.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a silver or grey mini-van.

The vehicle was last seen travelling southbound on Saint Barbara Blvd in Mississauga at 1:25 p.m. on Jan. 15.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or Peel Regional Police Service.