Amber alert for teen girl

Police have issued an Amber Alert for a teenage girl they say was abducted Sunday afternoon in Mississauga, Ont.

The victim is identified as Alyssa Langille, 15.

Peel Regional police say a witness reported seeing two men force the girl into a mini-van early Sunday afternoon and then drive off.

Langille is described as white, 5 feet 2 inches tall, with shoulder length blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was wearing a grey sweater, grey sweatpants, and black and red "Air Jordan" running shoes.

One suspect is described as South Asian, about 24 years old, 6-feet-2 inches tall with a thin build.

He was wearing an orange coloured turban, grey sweater with cut off sleeves and a green shirt underneath

The second suspect is described only as a South Asian male with black hair.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a silver or grey mini-van.

The vehicle was last seen travelling southbound on Saint Barbara Blvd in Mississauga at 1:25 p.m. on Jan. 15.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or Peel Regional Police Service.

