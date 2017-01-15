Stuck tanker finally freed

37392
A tanker that ran aground off the coast of Cape Breton, N.S., last weekend has finally been freed.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans says the Arca 1 is off the shore and is being towed to Sydney harbour.

An earlier attempt to free the tanker was scuttled due to weather conditions.

The tanker ran aground last Sunday after an engine failure.

The six crew members aboard the 53-metre vessel were airlifted to safety.

The tanker is empty except for its own engine fuel.

Tugs free grounded tanker off Cape Breton

37345