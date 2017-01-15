A deterrent for drunks?

Photo: CounterAttack

Experts are questioning whether a recent trend towards stiffer sentences for those who kill someone while drinking and driving are doing much to solve the problem.

Earlier this week, an Ontario judge acknowledged that recent high-profile decisions have established new precedents for the sorts of sentences drunk drivers can face if they cause a death while behind the wheel.

Justice Cary Boswell referenced several examples, including the 10-year-sentence handed down to Marco Muzzo after he pleaded guilty to killing three children and their grandfather while intoxicated.

He then continued the trend by sentencing 34-year-old Marcello Fracassi to six years behind bars for fatally striking a city worker from Alliston, Ont. while drunk.

Experts agree with Boswell's assessment that judges have been handing down harsher sentences, saying only British Columbia appears to be bucking the national trend.

But they also say the tougher sentences fail in their stated aims of deterring drunk drivers from getting behind the wheel.

Andrew Murie, Chief Executive of Mothers Against Drunk Driving Canada, said impaired motorists are more likely to be deterred by the possibility of getting caught, not the potential consequences of a hypothetical tragedy.

"It's not a deterrent," Murie said in a telephone interview. "It never has been, it never will. . . . There's other things that deter them, the penalties given out in court are not part of that."

There are few quantitative measures gauging what keeps people from getting behind the wheel after drinking, but Murie and others point to years worth of national statistics showing that impaired drivers are still frequently on Canada's roads.

The Traffic Injury Research Foundation (TIRF), which tracks fatalities based on police and coroner databases, said drunk driving has consistently accounted for nearly a third of deaths on Canada's roads for years.

In 2013, the last year for which data was available, TIRF said 480 people or nearly 28 per cent of all fatalities died as a result of impaired driving.

The number has come down from highs near 37 per cent in the mid 90s, but experts say fatalities are only part of the picture.

TIRF's 2016 Road Safety Monitor, which surveyed nearly 2,000 Canadians on their drinking and driving habits, found a spike in the number of people who admitted to getting behind the wheel within two hours of consuming alcohol.

The annual online poll found that nearly 22 per cent reported doing so, up five per cent from the year before. About 4.6 per cent said they believed they had driven while their blood alcohol content was over the legal limit, up modestly from the 2015 figure of 4.2 per cent.