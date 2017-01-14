No contract yet for teachers

37392
Education Minister Karen Casey says the Nova Scotia Teachers Union has rejected the province's latest contract offer.

The two sides had been meeting with a conciliator for the past four days. However, in a release issued Saturday night Casey said the conciliator had concluded the two sides were at an "impasse," and she added the next step in the process would be up to the union.

The union indicated it would release a statement on the situation on Sunday.

The teachers began a work-to-rule campaign on Dec. 5. Events and activities have been constrained by a union edict that stipulates teachers should only report for work 20 minutes before class starts and leave 20 minutes after the school day ends.

Casey expressed "disappointment" at the latest breakdown in contract negotiations.

"We tabled an offer that attempted to deal with the classroom conditions raised," she said in her release. "We offered solutions on wages and retirement bonus. Unfortunately, this proposal was rejected by the union."

Contract talks had previously collapsed Nov. 25 after the sides agreed to meet with a conciliator.

