37392

Canada  

Tanker remains grounded

- | Story: 186062

A second attempt to free a grounded tanker from a sandy bottom off Cape Breton has been pushed back until early Sunday morning due to weather conditions.

The salvage company brought in to tow the Arca 1 from a seabed near Sydney Mines says plans to free the 53-metre vessel were called off Saturday evening due to high winds.

Chris Kirby, salvage master for McKeil Marine, says the company is working with the coast guard to confirm plans for an early morning operation.

Six crew had to be airlifted to safety last Sunday after the ship ran aground due to engine failure on its way to its Mexican owner Petroil Marine.

An attempt to free the ship Tuesday was unsuccessful.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
37707
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
38163
38027
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38027


Guy is honest about why he is using social media

Guy is honest about why he is using social media

Must Watch
Please give us some likes on The Tango’s Facebook page
wayne_coyne_miley_cyrus_has_done_acid_plenty.jpg
Wayne Coyne: ‘Miley Cyrus has done acid plenty’
Music
Miley Cyrus's frequent collaborator Wayne Coyne alleges the...
TheTango-BestOfSeven-0112201792
Best of Seven – Simpsons signs
Galleries
When it comes to clever signs and slogans, no one does it better...
‘Indiana Jones’ re-cut as a ‘Bourne’ movie
‘Indiana Jones’ re-cut as a ‘Bourne’ movie
Must Watch
If “Indiana Jones” had been made today, instead of...
michael_keaton_felt_horrible_about_hidden_fences_gaffe.jpg
Michael Keaton ‘felt horrible’ about ‘Hidden Fences’ gaffe
Showbiz
Michael Keaton feels "horrible" about the controversy...

37379
36358