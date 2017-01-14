Airline resumes operations

38372

Porter Airlines says its operations are returning to normal after a technical problem grounded all its flights Saturday afternoon.

The Toronto-based airline blamed the problem on a system outage, but didn't immediately have a specific cause.

Aircraft were grounded for about two hours and five flights were cancelled.

Porter said in an email that about 400 passengers were affected.

Porter operates flights out of Toronto's island airport to and from cities in Central and Eastern Canada, and seven locations in the U.S.

