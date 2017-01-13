Mercury's lingering damage

Photo: davidsuzuki.org

An environmental group believes it may have found a source of ongoing mercury contamination that has plagued a northern Ontario First Nation for more than 50 years.

The Grassy Narrows community, near the Manitoba border, has dealt with mercury poisoning since a paper mill in Dryden, Ont., dumped 9,000 kilograms of the substance into the Wabigoon and English River systems during the 1960s.

But mercury concentrations haven't decreased in 30 years and dangerous levels are still present in sediment and fish, causing ongoing devastating health and economic impacts in the community. Researchers have reported that more than 90 per cent of the people in Grassy Narrows and the Wabaseemoong (White Dog) First Nation show signs of mercury poisoning.

A former worker at the Dryden mill came forward last year saying he had buried more than 50 barrels of mercury and salt in a pit in 1972.

Ministry of the Environment officials did geophysical testing, but found no barrels.

The group Earthroots sent volunteers to take soil samples of the site near the Wabigoon River and say their testing found high levels of mercury. The government says that testing took place in a different area than the worker originally pointed them to, so officials will review the new information and take "appropriate investigative action."

Gord Miller, the Earthroots board chair and former environmental commissioner of Ontario, said the results provide "a solid reason to believe" there is a deposit of mercury below the surface.

"We can't prove that this material is actually leaching into that drainage system, (but) something is leaching into the draining system because it's in the fish," he said.

"Something has to be done. There is more than enough evidence to justify a complete geotechnical survey of the site to find and establish if there are further hotspots, any more deep concentrations of mercury."