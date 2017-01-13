37392

Canada  

Beaver DNA unwrapped

- | Story: 185963

Scientists have a gift for Canada's 150th birthday — and as presents go, it's certainly unique.

A team of molecular geneticists at Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children has sequenced the genome of the Canadian beaver to mark the country's sesquicentennial.

Stephen Scherer led the six-month pet project to map out the genetic blueprint that makes the beaver the furry rodent that it is.

Scherer says his team developed a new approach to assembling genomes and decided to use it first on the animal that is arguably the most important in the country's history, going back to the early fur trade.

The genome was sequenced in part using DNA from Ward, a 10-year-old male beaver that lives at the Toronto Zoo with its mate June — a nod to the parents in the 1950s TV show "Leave it to Beaver."

Scherer says the technology will also be used to better map genomes of families affected by autism, to determine if any mutated genes are behind the neurological condition. His lab has already found that about 20 per cent of autism cases are caused by genetic mutations.

Results of the research were published Friday in the journal G3: Genes/Genomes/Genetics, which carries on its cover a photo of the first Canadian stamp to feature the iconic national symbol.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
37583
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36599
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
38034
37593
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38027


TheTango-SpellingMistakes-0103201772

Friday Fails – Speeling Missteaks

Galleries
Yes, making mistakes is perfectly normal and its ultimately what makes us human. But you know what else is human? Making fun of...
TheTango-SpellingMistakes-0103201782
Friday Fails – Speeling Missteaks (2)
Galleries
There’s no shortage of human errors around us. Always...
selena_gomez_strips_down_to_a_thong_on_social_media.jpg
Selena Gomez strips down to a thong on social media
Music
Selena Gomez is amping up her sex appeal for 2017 after stripping...
Sportsmanship can be fun
Sportsmanship can be fun
Must Watch
If that was out he would’ve looked like the biggest jerk.
Darth Vader shoveling while unicycling and playing flaming bagpipes
Darth Vader shoveling while unicycling and playing flaming bagpipes
Must Watch
Yup, that’s pretty much exactly what is happening in this...

38231