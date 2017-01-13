Nurse faces more charges

Photo: The Canadian Press Elizabeth Wettlaufer is escorted into the courthouse in Woodstock, Ont.

A former Ontario nurse charged with killing eight seniors in two long-term care homes was accused Friday of attempting to kill others in her care by injecting them with insulin.

The new charges against Elizabeth Wettlaufer, 49, include four counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

Court documents allege Wettlaufer committed the offences at various points between June 2007 and August 2016.

Police did not provide details on the alleged incidents, but said their investigation was ongoing.

"It's a very intense investigation and, obviously, there's still a lot more questions than answers, but it's an ongoing investigation," said Sgt. David Rektor. "We'll just follow the evidence and take it to where it leads us."

Rektor encouraged anyone who might have information on the case to contact police.

Ontario Provincial Police announced the new charges moments before Wettlaufer appeared briefly in a packed Woodstock, Ont., courtroom.

The former nurse, who has been in custody since late October, looked out silently at the public benches where friends and family of some of her alleged victims sat. Her case was put over to Feb. 15 after a Crown lawyer updated the court on the new charges.

Outside court, relatives of the alleged victims explained why they had attended the hearing.

"We want her to see how much hurt and how much pain we have for our loved ones and how much pain she's created," said Andrea Silcox, a daughter of one of Wettlaufer's alleged victims. "She needs to see the pain in the faces that still exist, the loved ones that she had left behind."

Laura Jackson, a friend of another alleged victim, said she wanted to see that Wettlaufer "gets the justice she deserves."

Wettlaufer now is charged with the attempted murder of 57-year-old Wayne Hedges between September and December 2008, and the attempted murder of 63-year-old Michael Priddle between January 2008 and December 2009 — both residents of Caressant Care nursing home in Woodstock, where Wettlaufer worked for years as a nurse.

She is also charged with the attempted murders of 77-year-old Sandra Towler, a resident of Telfer Place in Brant County, Ont., in September 2015, and 68-year-old Beverly Bertram, who was at a private home in Oxford County in August of last year.

Wettlaufer also faces two counts of aggravated assault against 87-year-old Clotilde Adriano and 90-year-old Albina Demedeiros — both Caressant Care residents — between June and December of 2007.

Police say four of the new alleged victims have since died, but their deaths have not been attributed to Wettlaufer.