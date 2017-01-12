37392

Canada  

Big coke bust at border

The RCMP have charged a Toronto-area man following the seizure of 37 kilograms of cocaine at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont.

The Canada Border Services Agency and the Mounties announced Thursday that a man hauling a load of fruit was stopped at the bridge on Dec. 27, 2016.

They say a CBSA officer examining the load discovered 30 bricks of suspected cocaine concealed in the trailer.

The driver — a Mississauga, Ont., man — is charged with importation of cocaine and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

He is to appear in court later this month.

The CBSA says it seized more than 67 kilos of cocaine at ports of entry in the southern Ontario region last year.

