Too much added sugar

Researchers checking for added sugar on the ingredients lists of packaged foods and beverages expected to find it in candy products, but they didn't predict the high levels they would find in baby food, snack bars and beverages.

In looking at more than 40,000 prepackaged foods, researchers found that two-thirds of all those products contained at least one form of added sugar.

"We find that three-quarters of all beverages had added sugar, that products that often people associate with a healthy alternative, things like snack bars — I think it was 99.4 per cent of snack bars contained added sugars. We even found that about half of baby food included added sugar," said David Hammond, professor in the school of public health at the University of Waterloo.

"So it wasn't a case of were the levels high and low in some other categories. It was a case of high and higher."

Hammond and fellow researchers searched for 30 different added-sugar items in the ingredients lists of packaged foods and beverages for sale at a major Canadian grocery retailer in March 2015. The results of their study were published Thursday in the journal CMAJ Open.

Added sugar generally refers to sugars that are mixed into foods and beverages during preparation or processing, while intrinsic sugars are found in intact fruits and vegetables or occur naturally in milk.

"There's no problem nutritionally with sugars that are found in milk and in fruit, but one of the areas where we get a lot of our added sugar is in liquid form in beverages. People make distinctions between a bottle of orange juice being much better in terms of sugar than a similar sized bottle of Coke," Hammond explained.

"Well, you look at our analysis and it tells you, as do other sources, actually juices have just as high levels of sugar as do soda pop."

But detecting added sugars on packaging can be tough for consumers. Many might not be recognized, like maltodextrin, which was in the top six forms of added sugar among the products analyzed, said Hammond.