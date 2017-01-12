37392

Canada  

Appeal in toddler death

- | Story: 185848

The Supreme Court of Canada has agreed to hear the appeal of a man who crashed his SUV onto an Edmonton restaurant patio, killing a toddler.

Richard Suter was initially sentenced to a four-month jail term and a five-year driving suspension after pleading guilty to failing to provide a breath sample in a death, but the Alberta Court of Appeal raised the jail term to 26 months.

At trial, court was told that two-year-old Geo Mounsef was having dinner with his parents and baby brother when Suter's vehicle pinned him against a wall.

The judge ruled that witnesses wrongly assumed that Suter was drunk after his vehicle plowed into the patio in May 2013.

Following the crash, Suter was beaten up by a mob and was later abducted from his home by three masked men and had a thumb cut off.

As usual, the Supreme Court gave no reasons for deciding to hear the appeal.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
38024
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36599
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
37593
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37593


Screen Shot 2017-01-11 at 2.17.43 PM

FIFA’s Best Goal Of 2016

Must Watch
The Puskas Award is given by FIFA every year to the scorer of the best goal of the year. On Monday, FIFA namedMohd Faiz Subri...
TheTango-BestOfSeven-0111201771
Best of Seven – Red Heads
Daily Dose
Who doesn’t love red heads? Vote for your favourite below!
First world problems
First world problems
Must Watch
Sometimes it’s easy to lose perspective…
thetango-dailydose-0109201752
Daily Dose – January 12, 2017
Daily Dose
Kick back and relax as you float through today’s Daily...
thetango-dailydose-1220201661
Daily Dose – January 12, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
You must be this lazy to view this post…