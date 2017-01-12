Feds ponder help for renters

Photo: The Canadian Press Finance Minister Bill Morneau

The federal government is looking at creating a new benefit to help low-income Canadians who struggle to pay the rent each month.

Multiple sources say officials want to establish a new housing supplement program that would link benefits to individuals, rather than housing units — a departure from how such supplements have typically worked in Canada.

Generally, housing benefits are provided to renters who need help paying the bills, but are usually tied to an apartment through rent-geared-to-income plans or rent supplements.

Should a renter move to a new unit, the benefit or supplement doesn't follow.

That creates problems — for women and children fleeing domestic violence who need housing quickly, for instance, or homeless people on waiting lists who need help addressing issues like mental illness or addiction.

One federal source said discussions have revolved around how such a supplement could be delivered, be it through existing provincial or municipal programs, or through the tax system.

Although the Liberals appear receptive to the idea, the sources — speaking on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to disclose details — say no decision has been made on whether to include the measure in the budget.

A spokeswoman for Finance Minister Bill Morneau said she wouldn't speculate on what will be in the budget this year.

The Liberals first budget set aside $2.3 billion over two years to build new affordable housing units, as well as refurbish existing ones.

Cities and advocates welcomed the spending, but said it would take time for the help to reach some 1.6 million households in "core housing need" — those who spend more than one-third of their before-tax income on housing that may be substandard or doesn't meet their needs.