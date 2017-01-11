37392

Canada  

Trampoline park warning

- | Story: 185722

A teenager is recovering from surgery after suffering a severe neck injury while attending a friend's birthday party at an Edmonton-area trampoline park.

Landon Smith was hurt last weekend at Jump Park Trampoline in Sherwood Park, just east of the city.

Jordan Smith, Landon’s brother, says a woman saw his 18-year-old sibling jump into a foam pit and stop moving immediately after his plunge.

The teen was taken to University of Alberta Hospital with an injured neck vertebrae and spinal cord damage.

Jordan Smith says his brother was still talking and moving his arms Tuesday morning while he awaited surgery.

In a Facebook statement issued Monday, Jump Park Trampoline confirmed the incident and said its foam pit meets industry standards.

"Landon is a pretty strong kid, so to have him look at you and say he thought he was going to die is pretty tough,” said Jordan.

The Smith family is now warning others about possible risks associated with trampoline parks.

"I just want people to know. I don't want another person in Landon’s position," said his brother. "I don't need another mom worried if her son is going to walk again."

Jump Park Trampoline's statement said the business has been in contact with Landon Smith's family and is offering any support it can. It said the teen was conscious and communicating after the fall and, "as per our safety protocol, an ambulance was called immediately."

The business also said its foam pit has more than a metre of foam blocks resting above an extra precautionary trampoline above the facility’s floor.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
38163
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
38006
36585
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Obi-Wan remembers the truth

Obi-Wan remembers the truth

Must Watch
“Luke, did I ever tell you the time I cut your father’s arms and legs off and left him to burn to death on a lava...
Jumping from the subway platform goes terribly wrong
Jumping from the subway platform goes terribly wrong
Must Watch
It’s cool to be that person. The one that can jump across...
thetango-dailydose-0612201287
Daily Dose – January 11, 2017
Daily Dose
Take a bite out of today’s Daily Dose!
thetango-dailydose-1113201600
Daily Dose – January 11, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
We’re all out of hugs, but plenty of Daily Dose remains!
ed_sheeran_im_not_worried_if_people_dont_think_im_credible.jpg
Ed Sheeran: ‘I’m not worried if people don’t think I’m credible’
Music
Ed Sheeran doesn’t care whether people think he’s a...

37888