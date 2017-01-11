37392
36358

Canada  

Fonda sounds off on oil

- | Story: 185718

Actor and longtime environmental activist Jane Fonda says Canada should listen to the concerns of indigenous people about resource development.

"First Nations people are again telling us, 'You can't keep doing this, because it's going to destroy everything, not just human beings, all different species,'" Fonda said Tuesday during a visit to the oilsands hub of Fort McMurray in northern Alberta.

The U.S. film star and Oscar winner said she made the visit to learn about the impact of oilsands development on First Nations and to support their opposition to pipelines that would export bitumen to the United States or overseas.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government recently approved the Kinder Morgan pipeline to move bitumen to the B.C. coast and hearings are about to resume on the Energy East proposal for a line heading the other way. And U.S. president-elect Donald Trump has said he will revisit an American decision against the Keystone XL pipeline that would go all the way to Texas.

"We don't want these two new pipelines (Kinder Morgan and Energy East) and we don't want any future agreements between Trump and Trudeau to go back into the issue of the Keystone XL," Fonda said. "It's not to the benefit of anyone except the oil companies."

Fonda said she's aware some First Nations support pipeline development and that many families depend on the industry for a livelihood.

"When people are very poor, they're very vulnerable," she said.

"I don't pretend to be an expert, but I do listen carefully. And I come here with tremendous compassion for people who work in the tar sands and who will be laid off when the work is done or when the price of oil drops even more.

"We have to reach across class lines and see what we have in common and see how we can work together to find a solution where everyone will win."

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More Canada News

Canada
36513
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36599
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
38034
38138
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37780


Jumping from the subway platform goes terribly wrong

Jumping from the subway platform goes terribly wrong

Must Watch
It’s cool to be that person. The one that can jump across the subway tracks like it’s nothing. It’s far less...
thetango-dailydose-0612201287
Daily Dose – January 11, 2017
Daily Dose
Take a bite out of today’s Daily Dose!
thetango-dailydose-1113201600
Daily Dose – January 11, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
We’re all out of hugs, but plenty of Daily Dose remains!
ed_sheeran_im_not_worried_if_people_dont_think_im_credible.jpg
Ed Sheeran: ‘I’m not worried if people don’t think I’m credible’
Music
Ed Sheeran doesn’t care whether people think he’s a...
thetango-expectations-0110201764
Expectations vs. Reality
Galleries
We all have some expectations on how we want our world to be.

37614