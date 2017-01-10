Tanker salvage delayed

Photo: The Canadian Press

A salvage team is now planning to attempt to pull a grounded tanker from a sandy bottom off Cape Breton at high tide Tuesday evening.

The Arca 1 ran aground just north of Sydney Mines on Sunday after losing engine power, and its six-member crew was rescued later that day. The vessel is carrying 15 tonnes of fuel for its engines.

Olous Boag, the vice president of McKeil Marine Ltd., said in an interview early Tuesday that the salvage team had considered beginning to pull the small tanker during the early morning high tide, but decided to delay as they completed assessments on how the tow would occur.

"The forecast is still good and the plan is to make to attempt the tow on the next tide," he said.

Boag said his firm will use its salvage tug Tim McKeil along with a smaller tug, the Kaliutik, to attempt to tow the vessel to nearby Sydney harbour.

He added that while he's optimistic the vessel can be towed off, "it may not come at the first try," and if necessary the salvage firm would resume efforts on Wednesday morning.

The salvage team determined Monday night the vessel's flat bottom wasn't damaged and that a large amount of ballast water on the ship could be pumped off to increase the vessel's buoyancy, he said.

"The good news is ... there's no breaches in the hull. Watertight integrity is good," said Boag.

He added that the key challenge is to take the vessel off the bottom while the winds are blowing offshore.

The Mexican company, Petroil Marine SA, that owns the ship is responsible for the costs of removing the tanker.

The federal fisheries department has said that booms are in place around the vessel to protect against environmental damage.

The Montreal-based tanker was en route to Mexico carrying no cargo when it experienced mechanical difficulties.