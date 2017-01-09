Attempts to free tanker

Photo: The Canadian Press

The Canadian Coast Guard says it will attempt early Tuesday to free a tanker that ran aground off Cape Breton.

The Arca 1 grounded just north of Sydney Mines on Sunday after losing engine power, and its six-member crew was rescued later that day.

Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc, who is responsible for the coast guard, told a news conference at the Canadian Coast Guard College in Sydney that crews would prepare the Mexican-owned tanker for a tow Monday evening.

They hope to free it at high tide on Tuesday at 6:30 a.m., although LeBlanc said that decision will be made by officials on the ground.

LeBlanc said he and other officials assessed the small tanker from the air Monday, confirming that its hull had not been breached.

"The good news appears to be is that for the moment, there is no risk to marine ecosystems. Obviously, that is why it is so urgent to safely and effectively remove this vessel from its present position," said LeBlanc.

The Mexican company that owns the ship has been co-operative, he said, adding that it will be responsible for the costs of removing the tanker.

Both the Transportation Safety Board and Transport Canada are investigating, and those probes will be made public.