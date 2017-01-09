38252
36358

Canada  

100s of rats in apartment

- | Story: 185562

Humane society officials say a woman is facing charges after hundreds of rats were removed from a one-bedroom apartment in North Bay, Ont.

North Bay and District Humane Society spokesman Daryl Vaillancourt says "most" of the rats were running free in the apartment when inspectors went there on Dec. 16, 2016, to investigate a report of a large number of domestic rats being kept in an apartment.

Vaillancourt says the woman voluntarily surrendered nearly 600 rats, which were removed from the apartment over several days.

The rats were transferred to other humane societies and Ontario SPCA animal centres across the province where they will be sent to new homes.

A 51-year-old woman is to appear in North Bay court on Feb. 3 to face four Ontario SPCA Act charges.

She is accused of permitting distress, failing to provide sanitary living conditions, failing to provide care necessary for general welfare, and failing to provide adequate and appropriate medical attention.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
38006
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36599
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
38163
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38182


screen-shot-2017-01-09-at-12-56-04-pm

Monday Sports Gifs – January 9, 2017

Galleries
The best highlights from the past week (or so) in the sports world are here! World’s Fastest 180 Hit In Competition untitled...
screen-shot-2017-01-09-at-1-05-40-pm
Monday Sports Gifs – January 9, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Yes, even Spiderman found his way into Monday Sports gifs…
screen-shot-2017-01-09-at-11-10-13-am
A wire spool rolling down the highway
Must Watch
This wooden spool wanted to get to Uniontown, PA and it...
ed_sheeran_issued_a_speeding_ticket.jpg
Ed Sheeran issued a speeding ticket
Music
Ed Sheeran was slapped with a fine after he was caught speeding...
The ‘Ice Disc’ is our new favourite natural phenomenon
The ‘Ice Disc’ is our new favourite natural phenomenon
Must Watch
An ice disc forms when a section of ice on a partially frozen...

33039