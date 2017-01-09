37392

Canada  

Prostate cancer advance

- | Story: 185528

Canadian researchers have identified a genetic fingerprint that explains why up to almost a third of men with potentially curable localized prostate cancer develop aggressive disease that spreads following initial treatment.

Co-principal investigator Dr. Robert Bristow of Toronto's Princess Margaret Cancer Centre says the discovery could help doctors personalize more effective, targeted therapies from the moment a man is diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The study published online Monday in the journal Nature analyzed the tumours of 500 Canadian men in the general population with localized, non-inherited prostate cancer.

Researchers used DNA sequencing techniques to understand how prostate tumours differed from one man to another, giving them clues as to what kind of treatments would improve chances of a cure.

And in a related study published Monday, Bristow and collaborators report on how they cracked the genetic code to show why prostate cancer caused by the inherited BRCA2 gene mutation often turns lethal.

Bristow says the next step will be to translate the findings into a diagnostic tool that can be used in the clinic.

"We will be testing 500 more men over the next two to three years to accomplish that," he said. "We will soon be able to identify in the clinic the exact genetic state of a man's cancer and react on a patient-to-patient basis to cure more men worldwide."

Prostate cancer is the most common malignancy among Canadian men and the third leading cause of cancer deaths in males, after lung and colorectal cancers. An estimated 21,600 men were diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2016, and about 4,000 died from the disease.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
37148
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36599
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
36801
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
36585


screen-shot-2017-01-09-at-11-10-13-am

A wire spool rolling down the highway

Must Watch
This wooden spool wanted to get to Uniontown, PA and it didn’t want to wait. Roll free, cowboy.   CAUGHT ON CAM: Viewer...
ed_sheeran_issued_a_speeding_ticket.jpg
Ed Sheeran issued a speeding ticket
Music
Ed Sheeran was slapped with a fine after he was caught speeding...
The ‘Ice Disc’ is our new favourite natural phenomenon
The ‘Ice Disc’ is our new favourite natural phenomenon
Must Watch
An ice disc forms when a section of ice on a partially frozen...
slider
Best of Seven Avocado
Galleries
Here at The Tango, we love Avocado! Maybe you do too? Vote for...
brad_pitt_greeted_with_applause_for_surprise_golden_globes_appearance.jpg
Brad Pitt greeted with applause for surprise Golden Globes appearance
Showbiz
Brad Pitt was greeted by rapturous applause as he made a surprise...

34253