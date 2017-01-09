Closer to compensation

Photo: The Canadian Press

Women who were sexually harassed as RCMP employees will soon receive letters letting them know they are eligible for compensation if, as expected, a judge certifies a class action against the police force.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs and government told Federal Court on Monday that certification will allow a publicity blitz to reach the affected women and set the stage for final settlement of the lawsuit.

Many victims are fragile and would find it difficult to pursue individual claims, lawyer Won Kim told Judge Ann Marie McDonald.

"This is the only real way for the women to come forward," Kim said.

McDonald said she would rule "very shortly" on granting the requested order certifying the class.

Among other things, the order would appoint former RCMP officers Janet Merlo and Linda Davidson as representative plaintiffs, and set a 60-day clock ticking on opting out of the class action.

The estimated 14,000 to 17,000 victims would also have an opportunity to comment on the proposed settlement before it is put to the courts for final approval, likely in the spring. Claimants would then have six months to make a claim.

The proposed settlement, which would be administered by retired Supreme Court of Canada justice Michel Bastarache, creates six categories of claimants. Those who suffered the most egregious abuse would be eligible for up to $220,000. In some cases, family members of the RCMP employees would also be eligible for cash.

The lawyers also asked McDonald to approve their cut — 15 per cent — of the payout. The government has already agreed to pay them $12 million.