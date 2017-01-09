Attacker an Angry Bird

37392
Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted someone while wearing an Angry Birds costume.

Police say on Oct. 30, around 2:30 a.m., a 24-year-old man was walking on a downtown street with friends when they were approached by someone wearing an Angry Birds costume.

They say the 24-year-old man had commented on the costume when the person in the Angry Birds suit allegedly turned around and began to assault him.

Police say the man was knocked to the ground but the person in the costume allegedly continued to punch and kick him.

They say the 24-year-old man sustained serious injuries.

Police want to speak to anyone with information on the incident.

