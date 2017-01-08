38252

Canada  

Murder suspect shot, dies

RCMP say a murder suspect has died after a shooting that occurred when officers went to arrest him on a First Nation west of Calgary.

Police say Ralph Stephens, 27, was one of three suspects in the death of Lorenzo "Billy" Bearspaw, whose body was found Friday on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation.

Police say officers went to a home in the community on Saturday and arrested one suspect without incident, but they say another suspect "engaged police" and shots were fired.

RCMP say Stephens was taken to hospital but didn't survive.

John Stephens, 29, remains in custody and faces a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the death of Bearspaw.

Police were still looking on Sunday for Deangelo Powderface, the third suspect in the case.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, the province's police watchdog, is investigating the shooting.

"On behalf of the RCMP, I want to extend sincere condolences to the families of Lorenzo Bearspaw and Ralph Stephens," Southern Alberta RCMP Chief Superintendent Tony Hamori said in a news release.

"I also urge calm in the community while the investigations take place."

RCMP said Powderface, 22, is considered to be dangerous and should not be approached.

Bearspaw was reported missing by his sister on Jan. 3.

RCMP say police dogs were used as part of the search, and it was the dogs that located his body.

They say investigators then identified three suspects and obtained Canada-wide arrest warrants for first-degree murder for Ralph Stephens, John Stephens and Powderface.

Police say John Stephens is expected to have his first court appearance in the coming days.

36531