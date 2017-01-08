38252

Canada  

Cdn. couple killed in Cuba

- | Story: 185462

A Canadian couple died while being rushed to a hospital in Cuba.

The Winnipeg couple, who were on vacation, died after an ambulance transporting them to hospital crashed on the island of Cayo Coco.

They have been identified as János Boda, 50, and Rózsa Boda, 51. The two were celebrating János 50th birthday.

Rózsa began experiencing chest pain early Thursday morning. The crash occurred as she and János were being driven to hospital.

They are survived by their three children.

- with files from CTV

