38252

Canada  

Paintball prompts evac

- | Story: 185429

Police in Halifax are telling people to watch what they post on social media after a photo of a man holding a realistic-looking paintball gun prompted a partial evacuation of a university dormitory.

Investigators say security staff at Saint Mary's University were shown a photo Friday evening of a man holding what appeared to be an assault rifle inside of a university residence.

Police say they were then called to the building and evacuated the floor where the student suspected of being in the photo lived.

The student was not there, but was found at another location and was taken into custody.

However, police soon learned the item in the photo was a paintball gun, not an assault rifle.

Halifax police say people should not post photos of themselves on social media with guns that appear to be real.

"Police have to treat these investigations as if they were firearms which could potentially lead to dangerous situations," Halifax Regional Police said a news release.

"It also ties up police resources and could result in various charges for the person posting the pictures."

Halifax police said no charges were laid in this case.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
36282
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36599
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
34963
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38231


Hammer Trick

Hammer Trick

Must Watch
There’s a debate about whether or not this is real. You decide.
adam_driver_remembers_carrie_fishers_bright_spirit_and_generous_energy.jpg
Adam Driver remembers Carrie Fisher’s ‘bright spirit and generous energy’
Showbiz
Adam Driver has paid tribute to his late Star Wars co-star Carrie...
Sorry!
Best of Seven – Board Games
Galleries
Well, here we are deep in winter hibernation mode. What’s...
Honda unveils ingenious self-balancing motorcycle
Honda unveils ingenious self-balancing motorcycle
Must Watch
If you’ve found that the hardest part of riding a...
ryan_seacrest_mariah_careys_televised_concert_drama_was_unfortunate.jpg
Ryan Seacrest: ‘Mariah Carey’s televised concert drama was unfortunate’
Music
TV and radio personality Ryan Seacrest has broken his silence...

35744
36358