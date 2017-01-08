37392

Canada  

Funerals for four found dead

- | Story: 185418

The federal government is confirming it will pay for the funerals of four people found dead in a Nova Scotia home last Tuesday.

However Veteran's Affairs officials would not elaborate further Saturday on the arrangements for Lionel Desmond, his wife, mother and daughter.

Media reports quote family members as saying they were told Saturday afternoon that the government would cover funeral costs.

Police have said Desmond shot his 31-year-old wife Shauna, their 10-year-old daughter Aaliyah and his mother Brenda Desmond, 52, in their home in Upper Big Tracadie before killing himself.

Family members have said Desmond was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after a tour in Afghanistan in 2007, and had received treatment from the military.

An online fundraising campaign to help pay for the Desmond family's funeral expenses had raised nearly $22,000 in donations by Saturday evening. The gofundme.com campaign was aimed at raising $30,000.

A candlelight vigil was held in Upper Big Tracadie Saturday night to mourn the deaths of the family members.

Global News reported that dozens of people gathered for the event to remember the Desmond family.

 

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
36801
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
37143
38138
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37780


thetango-dailydose-0106201765

Daily Dose – January 8, 2017

Daily Dose
Bear witness to history in today’s Daily Dose!
thetango-dailydose-1216201673
Daily Dose – January 8, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
None of us will ever be cool enough…
david_bowie_didnt_know_he_was_dying_during_making_of_final_album.jpg
David Bowie didn’t know he was dying during making of final album
Music
David Bowie received his terminal diagnosis during the making of...
Hammer Trick
Hammer Trick
Must Watch
There’s a debate about whether or not this is real. You...
adam_driver_remembers_carrie_fishers_bright_spirit_and_generous_energy.jpg
Adam Driver remembers Carrie Fisher’s ‘bright spirit and generous energy’
Showbiz
Adam Driver has paid tribute to his late Star Wars co-star Carrie...

38170
36358