Funerals for four found dead

The federal government is confirming it will pay for the funerals of four people found dead in a Nova Scotia home last Tuesday.

However Veteran's Affairs officials would not elaborate further Saturday on the arrangements for Lionel Desmond, his wife, mother and daughter.

Media reports quote family members as saying they were told Saturday afternoon that the government would cover funeral costs.

Police have said Desmond shot his 31-year-old wife Shauna, their 10-year-old daughter Aaliyah and his mother Brenda Desmond, 52, in their home in Upper Big Tracadie before killing himself.

Family members have said Desmond was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after a tour in Afghanistan in 2007, and had received treatment from the military.

An online fundraising campaign to help pay for the Desmond family's funeral expenses had raised nearly $22,000 in donations by Saturday evening. The gofundme.com campaign was aimed at raising $30,000.

A candlelight vigil was held in Upper Big Tracadie Saturday night to mourn the deaths of the family members.

Global News reported that dozens of people gathered for the event to remember the Desmond family.