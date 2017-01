Photo: Contributed

An Air Canada plane made an unscheduled stop in Winnipeg due to a mechanical issue.

Winnipeg Airports Authority spokesman Tyler MacAfee says the plane was flying from Fort McMurray, Alta., to Toronto on Saturday.

MacAfee says the plane developed a mechanical problem, but he didn't have further details.

He says emergency crews were ready to respond, but notes the plane landed safely.

No one from Air Canada could be immediately reached for comment.