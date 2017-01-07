37392

Canada  

Ransom for missing dog

- | Story: 185399

A New Brunswick woman says she is distraught and heartbroken after receiving a ransom call for her missing dog.

Denise Ramsay says her 12-year-old German shepherd Labrador mix dog vanished from her yard in Miramichi at about 10 p.m. on Dec. 28.

She says she received a call from a blocked number on New Year's Day and the man on the other end of the line said he had her dog Sadie.

The man demanded $200 and said he wasn't going to drop off the dog until the money was transferred to him.

Not knowing if the man actually had Sadie, Ramsay kept him on the line and called 911 on another phone, but when the man realized the 911 operator was listening in on the conversation via speakerphone, he hung up.

Ramsay says if she wasn't so distraught, she would have taken the man's email and made the transfer regardless in the hopes it would have helped with a police investigation that has gone cold.

She says her family is devastated without Sadie and she's offering a $1,000 reward for her return.

Ramsay says Sadie has never wandered away from home before because she has collar that emits a sound when she reaches the perimeter of their property.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36599
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38083


Hammer Trick

Hammer Trick

Must Watch
There’s a debate about whether or not this is real. You decide.
adam_driver_remembers_carrie_fishers_bright_spirit_and_generous_energy.jpg
Adam Driver remembers Carrie Fisher’s ‘bright spirit and generous energy’
Showbiz
Adam Driver has paid tribute to his late Star Wars co-star Carrie...
Sorry!
Best of Seven – Board Games
Galleries
Well, here we are deep in winter hibernation mode. What’s...
Honda unveils ingenious self-balancing motorcycle
Honda unveils ingenious self-balancing motorcycle
Must Watch
If you’ve found that the hardest part of riding a...
ryan_seacrest_mariah_careys_televised_concert_drama_was_unfortunate.jpg
Ryan Seacrest: ‘Mariah Carey’s televised concert drama was unfortunate’
Music
TV and radio personality Ryan Seacrest has broken his silence...

37524