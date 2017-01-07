40-cm wallop expected

38252
The Atlantic provinces are bracing for a winter wallop that could bring up to 40 centimetres of snow to parts of the region.

Environment Canada says a low pressure system will intensify as it tracks south of Nova Scotia on Saturday evening.

Winter storm warnings have been issued for Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and for parts of eastern New Brunswick and western Newfoundland.

The national weather forecaster says up to 25 centimetres of snow is expected in eastern Nova Scotia by Sunday morning, with 40 centimetres expected elsewhere in the province.

Up to 30 centimetres is expected in western P.E.I. and up to 40 centimetres in other parts of the province.

Eastern New Brunswick and western Newfoundland are both bracing for about 20 centimetres of snow by Sunday.

