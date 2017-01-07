$60M won in Quebec

Photo: Contributed

The whopping $60 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw was claimed by a single ticket sold in Quebec.

There were also 42 Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs.

A total of 22 winning Maxmillions tickets were sold – 14 of them are worth $1 million each and the other eight $500,000 each.

Three of those tickets were sold in B.C. – two $1-million tickets, one each in Vancouver and Surrey, and a $500,000 ticket in Abbotsford.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Jan, 13 will be approximately $34 million.