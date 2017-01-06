38252
32861

Canada  

Tip leads to porn rescue

- | Story: 185352

Police say a tip from Australia has led to the rescue of a four-year-old alleged victim of child pornography in Ontario.

London, Ont., police say they were notified Wednesday by the Queensland Police Service that images of a young girl were being shared through a website located in Russia.

They say officer searched a home in the city on Thursday and seized a mobile phone and several computer devices.

Police say a 40-year-old London man has been arrested and faces 11 charges, including possession of child pornography, making child pornography, making child pornography available, voyeurism, and making a voyeuristic recording available.

They say the accused is not being identified to protect the identity of the alleged victim.

Police say the girl was not physically injured and is receiving appropriate support from victim services and family members.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


screen-shot-2017-01-05-at-2-18-22-pm

TGIF Gifs – January 6, 2016

Galleries
Back for 2017, it’s the best gifs of the week! The birth of a supervillain In Australia, even the sky wants to kill you Guy...
screen-shot-2017-01-05-at-2-46-40-pm
TGIF Gifs – January 6, 2016 (2)
Galleries
Did we mention we like dogs? untitled untitled And……
You can see the frustration of the mascot…
You can see the frustration of the mascot…
Must Watch
People falling down is truly the purest form of humor.
nicole_kidman_and_keith_urban_tell_kids_its_kissy_kissy_time_to_get_privacy.jpg
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban tell kids it’s ‘kissy kissy time’ to get privacy
Showbiz
Nicole Kidman is surprisingly upfront with her children when it...
Guy flying his drone up a mountain, gets amazing footage
Guy flying his drone up a mountain, gets amazing footage
Must Watch
This isn’t one of those cheap drones you walk out of Best...

37070
36358