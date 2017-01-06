Tip leads to porn rescue

Photo: QPS

Police say a tip from Australia has led to the rescue of a four-year-old alleged victim of child pornography in Ontario.

London, Ont., police say they were notified Wednesday by the Queensland Police Service that images of a young girl were being shared through a website located in Russia.

They say officer searched a home in the city on Thursday and seized a mobile phone and several computer devices.

Police say a 40-year-old London man has been arrested and faces 11 charges, including possession of child pornography, making child pornography, making child pornography available, voyeurism, and making a voyeuristic recording available.

They say the accused is not being identified to protect the identity of the alleged victim.

Police say the girl was not physically injured and is receiving appropriate support from victim services and family members.