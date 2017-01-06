No trial in senior death

37392
A judge has ruled an 86-year-old Calgary man charged with killing his wife will not stand trial.

Judge Allan Fradsham accepted a psychiatrist's recommendation on Friday that Siegfried van Zuiden is medically unfit.

Van Zuiden was charged in October with second-degree murder after he called 911 and police found his 80-year-old wife, Audrey, dead in their home.

He underwent two months of tests at the Southern Alberta Forensic Psychiatry Centre to assess whether he could stand trial.

Psychiatrist Kenneth Hashman testified van Zuiden suffers from dementia which has worsened since his arrest. He told court van Zuiden was initially able to care for himself but is now unable to even brush his teeth.

Since he was moved to the psychiatry centre, Hashman says van Zuiden — who fled from the Nazis during the Second World War — gets very agitated and believes he is back in the war.

The couple had no children. Audrey van Zuiden had been caring for her husband in their home as his condition deteriorated. Close family friends have said he has long suffered from the illness and does not understand his wife is gone.

Van Zuiden will be assessed within 45 days to determine how he will be cared for in the future.

