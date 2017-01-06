38252

Canada  

How Canadian is that?

Three wayward moose may have been on the prowl for a caffeine pick-me-up when they showed up at a Tim Hortons drive-thru in St. John's, N.L.

The large animals ambled into a parking lot on Commonwealth and Park Avenue in Mount Pearl about 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police and wildlife officers pursued the moose for a couple of hours as they toured around Coleman's Supermarket, City Hall and the Centennial Square area.

Pictures show the three moose climbing over deep snowbanks in the lot as they moved from store to store.

People in the area later reported hearing gunshots in the area, but it's believed the animals were tranquilized so they could be removed from the area.

