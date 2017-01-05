38252

Canada  

Venomous snakes seized

Officials say 20 prohibited venomous snakes have been seized from a north Toronto home.

Toronto Municipal Licensing and Standards says it removed 20 live and 18 dead snakes from a home on Tuesday.

City officials say they received information from the Canada Border Services Agency that venomous snakes had been imported from Asia and were destined for a Toronto address and obtained a search warrant.

The snakes, which include a variety of vipers, puff adders, hundred pacers, cobras and rattlesnakes, are now in the custody of Toronto Animal Services. The fate of the reptiles will be decided through the judicial process.

One person has been charged with 20 counts of keeping prohibited animals and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 27.

The city says there are no federal or provincial laws or regulations that prohibit the importation of these snakes into Canada, but venomous snakes, as well as all snakes that reach an adult length larger than three metres are prohibited in Toronto.

