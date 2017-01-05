38252

Delays in suitcase murder

The case of a Toronto neurosurgeon charged in the death of his wife has been put over to the end of January.

Dr. Mohammed Shamji has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Dr. Elana Fric-Shamji.

The 40-year-old woman's strangled and beaten body was found in a suitcase on the side of a road north of Toronto in December.

Shamji's lawyer says his client's case will next be in court on Jan. 26.

Shamji worked at Toronto Western Hospital and was a faculty member at the University of Toronto.

His wife worked at the Scarborough Hospital as a family physician and was last seen on the evening of Nov. 30. Her mother contacted police the following day to report her missing.

Police have said the couple, who were married for 12 years, had problems in their marriage.

