Help slow for injured vets

Veterans Affairs has been struggling to process requests for assistance from ill and injured ex-soldiers in a timely manner, with many having to wait more than four months to find out if they qualify.

Internal documents obtained by The Canadian Press show only about half of veterans who applied for disability benefits between April and July last year received a decision within 16 weeks.

Officials say the department has since sped up processing times, but it is still falling short of its own targets and leaving hundreds of ill and injured veterans, including many with mental health injuries, in limbo for months on end.

The revelation raises fresh questions about the department following the shooting deaths of four people in Nova Scotia this week, including the apparent suicide of a veteran from Canada's war in Afghanistan.

Family members say retired corporal Lionel Desmond had been seeking treatment for PTSD following his release from the military in July 2015, without success.

Veterans Affairs has refused to comment on the case, citing privacy laws.

