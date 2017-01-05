37392

Canada  

Pilot case put over

- | Story: 185185

The case of a Sunwing Airlines pilot charged with being impaired in the cockpit has been put over until Jan. 25.

Miroslav Gronych, a 37-year-old Slovakian national, is accused of having care and control of an aircraft while impaired and with having a blood-alcohol level above .08.

Gronych did not appear in Calgary court Thursday, but the matter was addressed by a lawyer on his behalf.

His legal counsel was not immediately available for comment.

The Sunwing flight was scheduled to leave Calgary early Saturday with stops in Regina and Winnipeg before continuing on to Cancun, Mexico.

Police allege Gronych, the captain, was found slumped over in his seat and then escorted off the plane.

Gronych was released on $1,000 bail and was ordered to turn in his passport.

He was also prohibited from flying a plane in Canada while on bail.

The allegations against Gronych have not been tested in court.

On Wednesday, a spokesman for federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau said he is asking airlines to confirm their measures for assessing pilots' fitness to fly, and to ensure they are strictly enforced.

Marc Roy said the letter will ask the airlines to provide confirmation that their protocols and safety management systems are up to date and are being enforced "with all required resources, including measures designed to confirm pilots' fitness to fly."

Roy said the objective is to ensure the highest safety standards.

According to Transport Canada, Canada's largest passenger airlines have safety management systems in place to help them identify risks before they become bigger problems to ensure that safety is part of their everyday culture. That includes having proper procedures in place to ensure pilots are competent and fit to fly.

The department has said it is reviewing Sunwing's protocols to ensure the airline's handling of Saturday's incident complied with its safety management system and Canadian regulations.

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More Canada News

Canada
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36599
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38083


Man Jackie-Chans a scooter thief that took his phone

Man Jackie-Chans a scooter thief that took his phone

Must Watch
What a badass. Didn’t even take the cigarette out of his mouth.
nicki_minaj_confirms_split_from_meek_mill.jpg
Nicki Minaj confirms split from Meek Mill
Music
Nicki Minaj has confirmed her split from rapper boyfriend Meek...
Polar bear cubs see the world for the first time
Polar bear cubs see the world for the first time
Must Watch
This sincerely warms our cockles, which we thought were forever...
thetango-bestofseven-0104201768
Best of Seven – Yoga Pants
Galleries
You just can’t argue with the power of yoga pants. Vote for...
Calling in “sick” to places you don’t work
Calling in “sick” to places you don’t work
Must Watch
This actually made me nervous hearing him absolutely destroying...