Traffic a dementia risk?

People who live in close proximity to high-traffic roadways appear to have a higher risk of dementia than those who live farther away, say researchers, suggesting that air pollution from vehicles may be a factor in the development of the neurological disease.

In a study published in this week's Lancet, researchers found that Ontario residents who lived within 50 metres of a highway or major road had a seven per cent increased likelihood of developing dementia compared to those who lived more than 300 metres away from such busy transportation routes.

That increased risk dropped to four per cent for those who lived 50 to 100 metres from major traffic, and to two per cent if they lived between 100 and 200 metres. At more than 200 metres there was no elevated risk of dementia, the study found.

"We found that the closer you lived to a major source of traffic, the higher the risk of dementia became," co-author Dr. Ray Copes, chief of environmental and occupational health at Public Health Ontario, said Wednesday.

"And we also found that people who had always lived close to a roadway had an even higher risk of developing dementia than people who lived there, but not as long," said Copes, noting that the likelihood of having dementia rose to 12 per cent among people who lived for an extended period within 50 metres of a high-volume road.

However, researchers did not find any link between living near a highway or busy road and the risk of developing two other chronic neurological conditions — Parkinson's disease and multiple sclerosis.

The study, led by scientists at Public Health Ontario and the Institute for Clinical Evaluative Sciences, examined health records for more than 6.5 million Ontarians aged 20 to 85.

Nineteen per cent of Ontario's population lives within 50 metres of a major roadway and just under half live within 200 metres, said Copes, adding that in a large and high-density urban centre such as Toronto that percentage would be even higher.

While the study by its design cannot prove that vehicular pollution is a direct cause of dementia — it can only show an association between the two —previous research has found that air pollutants can get into the bloodstream and lead to inflammation, which has been linked to cardiovascular disease and other chronic conditions.