2017: best is yet to come

Even though the weather is brisk, a report by the Angus Reid Institute says B.C. residents have the sunniest outlook.

According to the new public opinion poll, Canadians are more positive about what they expect for 2017 than what they experienced in 2016.

Forty-three per cent said 2017 will be a good year for them, while 18 per cent said it will be a bad year.

“Residents of Newfoundland and Labrador, Ontario and Alberta are overwhelmingly pessimistic about the coming year in their provinces,” the report reads.

Manitobans and British Columbians are more likely to anticipate a good year, than a bad one.

Angus Reid Institute is a national, not-for-profit research organization founded in Oct. 2014. For the full report click here.

