Blackouts across Quebec

More than 37,000 Hydro-Quebec customers were still without electricity as of Wednesday afternoon due to freezing rain that caused ice-covered branches to snap and fall onto power lines.

The regions most affected were the Laurentians north of Montreal and communities south of the city and in western Quebec.

About 200 crews were on the ground, steadily re-establishing service.

As many as 66,000 clients had earlier been without power.

The freezing rain was expected to gradually change to snow overnight, with two to four centimetres expected.

However, some areas of eastern Quebec could receive up to 25 centimetres of snow, accompanied by strong winds.

Hydro One also said it was working to restore electricity to communities scattered across eastern Ontario.

