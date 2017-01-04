37392

Canada  

Blaney: cut immigration

- | Story: 185105

Conservative leadership hopeful Steven Blaney is proposing a reduction in the number of immigrants and refugees who come to Canada.

He is accusing the Trudeau government of an ''improvised'' immigration policy that does not take into account the ability of cities and provinces to integrate newcomers.

The Quebec MP outlined his immigration strategy in Montreal this morning.

Blaney says accepting fewer newcomers would allow for a stronger security screening process and more successful integration into Canadian society.

The former public safety minister is one of more than a dozen candidates vying for the Conservative party's top job.

The Tories will choose Stephen Harper's successor in May.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36599
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Incredible chocolate art

Incredible chocolate art

Must Watch
Amaury Guichon is a pastry chef at Jean Philippe Patisserie in Las Vegas and he makes chocolate look as good as it tastes. From...
janet_jackson_welcomes_first_child.jpg
Janet Jackson welcomes first child
Music
R&B superstar Janet Jackson is celebrating 2017 as a...
NBA player shoots underhanded free-throw
NBA player shoots underhanded free-throw
Must Watch
If it looks stupid but works, it ain’t stupid…
Dr. Seuss – Putting Rhymes to Good Use
Dr. Seuss – Putting Rhymes to Good Use
Must Watch
A quick look at the work of the most influential writer in...
thetango-dailydose-0103201788
Daily Dose – January 4, 2017
Daily Dose
We’re breaking all the rules in today’s Daily Dose!