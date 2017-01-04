Vader sentence on Jan. 25

37392

A judge is to deliver sentencing Jan. 25 for a former Summerland man convicted of killing two Alberta seniors who disappeared on a camping trip.

Travis Vader was found guilty of manslaughter in the 2010 deaths of Lyle and Marie McCann.

The couple, in their late 70s, vanished after leaving their Edmonton-area home for British Columbia.

Justice Denny Thomas found that Vader was a desperate drug addict who came across the McCanns in their motorhome and killed them during a robbery.

The Crown is asking for a life sentence while the defence wants four to six years and, because of alleged mistreatment while in custody, suggests it should be reduced to time served.

The judge has already dismissed one of three grounds of Vader's constitutional challenge that his rights were violated.

