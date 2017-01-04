Class action against Lotteries

Photo: The Canadian Press

The Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador has certified a class action lawsuit against the Atlantic Lottery Corporation that alleges VLT line games are designed to deceive players.

The class action involves an estimated 30,000 players of line games on video lottery terminals in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Ches Crosbie, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, says the Atlantic Lottery Corporation deceptively generates tens of millions of dollars from VLTs every year.

He says VLTs cause more than twice the rate of problematic gambling compared to other forms of legalized gambling.

Crosbie says the social cost in bankruptcy and broken families far outweighs any benefit to government.

He says while the possible financial award from such a suit could be huge, most of the plaintiffs just want to see the games changed.